FM Qureshi telephones Geelani, discusses Kashmir’s situation   

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday telephoned Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani to discuss the situation of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Diplomatic sources said that FM Qureshi and Syed Ali Shah Geelani discussed the atrocities and grave human rights violations by the occupied Indian forces in held Kashmir.

The United Nations’ High Commissioner for Human Rights report on human rights violations in Kashmir and the Kashmir Conference of London were also discussed by the two leaders.

On this occasion, Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani lauded the role of Pakistan for extending continuous moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris struggling for achieving their right to self-determination.

Earlier, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, on January 7, had appreciated the efforts of Pakistan in supporting a settlement to the long-pending Kashmir dispute, Kashmir Media Service reported.

A statement released by Syed Ali Gilani, had read that the joint press conference of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara expressed serious concern over the issues faced by the Muslim community worldwide.

Gilani had urged the Muslim leadership “to come forward to extend a helping hand to the Muslims who are killed, crushed, subjugated and maimed in every corner of the globe.”

