ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday called his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to thank him for Turkey’s ‘steadfast support’ to Pakistan on a range of issues and said this support reflected the commitment of Pakistan and Turkey to stand by each other.

Briefing the Turkish foreign minister on the emerging situation in the wake of the Pulwama incident, he stated that Pakistan had asked India to share any actionable information it had enabling Pakistan to help in an investigation into the attack.

Qureshi appreciated Turkey’s understanding of Pakistan’s position on different issues and its continued support and shared that excellent relations between the two brotherly countries had been further reinforced after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Turkey in January this year.

During the visit, the two sides had agreed to transform Pakistan-Turkey relations into a new enhanced strategic partnership, he added.

Expressing complete understanding of Pakistan’s position, the Turkish foreign minister said that Turkey rejected Indian accusations against Pakistan in the wake of Pulwama attack. He also underscored the need for dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve all outstanding issues.

He stated that the issue of Kashmir needed to be resolved through dialogue and in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

The Turkish minister said that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Pakistan after the local elections in Turkey.

