FM Qureshi terms UNSC emergency meeting as success of PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had been successful in raising the Kashmir issue again at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) after 50 years.

Addressing a rally led by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to express solidarity with Kashmiris, he hoped that UNSC members would ponder over the Kashmir issue on Friday ( August 16) as the situation had become unusual in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said the Pakistani nation had rejected all the steps taken by Modi government in held-Kashmir and it stood with Kashmiri brothers in this difficult situation.

Qureshi said the Indian government had transformed occupied Kashmir into jail and put the peace of the whole region at stake.

Later, talking to ARY News program’ powerplay’, FM Qureshi said that Kashmir issue has been highlighted on the international level and it is no more the internal matter of India as claimed by them.

He said that Russian foreign minister had offered to mediate the Kashmir issue between Pakistan and India, adding that India had earlier also rejected the offer of US president, now it’s upon Russia to think that who is going to oppose their mediation offer.

On Wednesday, FM Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and briefed him on the current situation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Russian foreign ministry in a statement emphasised that “There is no alternative to resolve differences between Pakistan and India accept bilaterally through political and diplomatic means.”

According to diplomatic sources, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold an emergency session in New York on Friday (tomorrow) to discuss Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

