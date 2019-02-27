Indian aggression: FM Qureshi writes letter to UN chief

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday wrote a letter to United Nations Secretary General António Guterres informing him about Indian violation of the Line of Control and air intrusion, ARY News reported.

In the letter, Qureshi said: “I am writing a letter to you in view of the deterioration of the situation. Indian jets violated the LoC this morning,” he informed.

Read: OIC condemns aerial violation by India at LoC

The foreign minister said the Indian act was tantamount to aggression against Pakistan, which jeopardizes peace and security of the region.

“We had informed the UN about Indian aggression after Pulwama attack in the previous letter.”

On February 19, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had also written a letter to the UN Secretary General.

“It is with a sense of urgency that I draw your attention to the deteriorating security situation in our region resulting from the threat of use of force against Pakistan by India.” the Foreign Minister stated.

He said the Pulwama attack on Indian Central Reserve Police Force was ostensibly and even by Indian accounts carried out by a Kashmiri resident of Indian Occupied Kashmir. Attributing it to Pakistan even before investigations is absurd.

“For domestic political reasons, India has deliberately ratcheted up its hostile rhetoric against Pakistan and created a tense environment. It has also hinted that it may abandon the Indus Waters Treaty. This would be a grievous error.”

