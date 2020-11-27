FM Qureshi, Saudi counterpart discuss Kashmir issue, OIC role

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed on Friday to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields of economy and trade, including energy.

The understanding came during a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud on the sidelines of the 47th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, Niger.

The two sides decided to have an exchange of delegations in this regard. The Saudi foreign minister said his country is committed to promoting bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in various fields. He said his country gives high value to its historical, deep and long-lasting relations with Pakistan.

The Saudi FM appreciated the efforts made by Pakistan for establishing peace in the region.

Foreign Minister Qursehi apprised his Saudi counterpart on the latest grave situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also thanked the Saudi counterpart over principled and permanent support to the Kashmir issue.

The two FM also exchanged views on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the role of the OIC.

