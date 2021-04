ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will embark on a three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today (Saturday).

During his visit, the foreign minister will meet his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other UAE dignitaries, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Qureshi will also meet Pakistani diaspora and interact with local and international media.

He will hold consultations with the UAE leadership on all areas of bilateral cooperation including collaboration in trade and investment, job opportunities for Pakistani workforce and the welfare of Pakistani diaspora.

The foreign minister will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest. The UAE is home to the second largest Pakistani community abroad.

“Pakistan and the UAE enjoy strong fraternal ties, rooted deep in common faith and shared history and values,” the Foreign Office said. “High-level visits between the two countries have played a pivotal role in providing further impetus to strengthening bilateral cooperation and collaboration on a wide range of issues.”

