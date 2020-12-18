FM Qureshi meets UAE counterpart

DUBAI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is in Dubai on a two-day official trip, met his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter after the meeting, FM Qureshi said: “[I] spoke with H.H @ABZayed on the situation in South Asia, conditions in #IIOJK and discussed peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan appreciates UAE’s cooperation during the #COVID19 pandemic.”

Spoke with H.H @ABZayed on the situation in South Asia, conditions in #IIOJK and discussed peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan appreciates UAE’s cooperation during the #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/eNeiZOAhdr — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 17, 2020

According to a statement, the two foreign ministers exchanged views on the positive progress with regard to efforts for bringing peace in Afghanistan and deteriorating peace and security situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Qureshi said Pakistan and the UAE have deep, historic and fraternal ties. “The UAE has always supported Pakistan in the hour of trial,” he noted. He said about 1.6 million Pakistanis living in the UAE have been contributing to the UAE’s development for the last many decades.

The FM apprised his counterpart of the difficulties being faced by the Pakistani community in the UAE and stressed the need to address these issues at the earliest. They also agreed to set up an institutional mechanism to further promote relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

