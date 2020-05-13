FM directs highlighting plight of Kashmiris on int’l forums

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has directed diplomats in foreign countries to highlight deteriorated situation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and India’s campaign of Islamophobia on international forums, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi issued the directives while chairing a virtual session at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss the current situation of IOJK and coronavirus pandemic.

The participants of the session also mulled over the debt relief steps for developing countries taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan to restore economic development amid the coronavirus crisis.

The session was attended via videolink by Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States (US) Dr Asad Majeed, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations (UN) Muneer Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN in Geneva Khalil Hashmi and others.

FM Qureshi said that the federal government is making maximum efforts against coronavirus despite having limited resources, whereas, many countries like Pakistan were also facing serious trouble due to economic crisis.

The diplomats also exchanged views on the current situation of IOJK. Shah Mehmood Qureshi directed diplomats to raise voice for Kashmiris on international forums, as well as highlighting the growing trend of Islamophobia in India.

