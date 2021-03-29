FM Qureshi lands in Tajikistan to attend HoA-IP ministerial conference

DUSHANBE: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has on Monday landed in Tajikistan to attend the 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) Ministerial Conference being held in Dushanbe, ARY News reported.

In a video statement right ahead of his departure, the foreign minister said he would represent Pakistan at the conference to be participated by 15 countries of the region, 16 supporting States, and 12 regional and international organizations.

“The Foreign Minister will deliver a statement highlighting Pakistan’s positive contributions to the Afghan peace process and its support for Afghanistan’s development and connectivity within the regional framework,” said a press statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He expressed hope that Pakistan’s role towards peace in Afghanistan would be acknowledged.

The foreign minister said he will also hold meetings with his counterparts from Turkey, Iran, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan.

The theme of the Conference is “Strengthening Consensus for Peace and Development.

On the sidelines of the conference, the foreign minister will hold consultations with key regional and international partners.

The foreign minister’s visit to Tajikistan will help deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields and reinforce the growing partnership between the two brotherly countries.

