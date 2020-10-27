FM Qureshi terms Kashmir issue of ‘human survival’

ISLAMABAD: Condemning the Indian brutalities in occupied valley, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that Kashmir was not only a nuclear flashpoint but also an issue of “human survival”, ARY News reported.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad to mark the ‘Kashmir Black Day’, FM Qureshi said that the Kashmir is a litmus test for humanity to check gross human rights violations in the Indian occupied valley.

He said political, religious, cultural, and economic liberties of the people of Kashmir are facing Indian oppression. The foreign minister said demographic structure in the occupied territory is being changed in violation of international injunctions and law.

“Hindutva obsessed mindset is doing all this. Humanity dies in Kashmir every day,” FM Qureshi added. He said that their lives are no less than a life of an American, European, or Indian.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated that Pakistan will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Kashmiri people and extend all possible support to them until they realize their legitimate right to self-determination.

In his message on the “Kashmir Black Day”, PM Imran had said, “We are observing this day to condemn Indian illegal occupation and to reiterate our unwavering support to the Kashmiri people.”

He had maintained that the black day represents a dark chapter in the human history when, 73 years ago, Indian forces landed in Srinagar to forcibly occupy the territory and subjugate the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

