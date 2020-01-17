FO condemns Indian General’s remarks on FATF, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned Indian Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat’s remarks about “deradicalization camps” for Kashmir children and seeking to place Pakistan on FATF blacklist, ARY NEWS reported.

In a statement issued today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan condemns the highly irresponsible remarks made by General Bipin Rawat, raising inter alia the usual Indian bogey of “terrorism”, making the repugnant suggestion of putting young Kashmiri children in “de-radicalization camps”, and seeking to place Pakistan on FATF blacklist.

She said these remarks are reflective of the extremist mindset and bankrupt thinking that have evidently also permeated the state institutions of India.

The statement further said that as a perpetrator of unabated state-terrorism in occupied Kashmir, India is in no position to pontificate on the issue of terrorism.

The occupied Kashmir has already been turned into the world’s largest prison camp with 8 million Kashmiris incarcerated there since 5 August last year.

The spokesman added that with over 900,000 Indian occupation forces perpetrating egregious violations of human rights; draconian laws such as Armed Forces Special Powers Act and Public Safety Act enabling them complete impunity; and over 13,000 young Kashmiri boys abducted from their homes and away from their families.

The spokesperson said General Rawat’s talk of “deradicalization camps” for Kashmiri children is simply despicable.

She further said General Rawat’s remarks about FATF are proof of India’s repeated attempts to politicize FATF’s technical proceedings for advancing its narrow, partisan objectives.

She said Pakistan has consistently sensitized the world community about India’s malicious campaign in this regard. She expressed hope that the FATF members would reject these Indian machinations.

The foreign office spokesperson urged the world community to take cognizance of the BJP government’s desperate attempts to divert attention from the unacceptable situation in Occupied Kashmir, growing domestic protest against discriminatory laws and practices, and its unabashed animus towards India’s minorities.

She called upon the global community to hold India accountable for its illegal actions.

