FO condemns missile attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, Jizan cities

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office has condemned the missile attacks in residential areas of Saudi Arabia capital Riyadh and Jizan city, said spokesperson Sunday.

The FO spokesperson in a statement condemned the attempts to attack residential areas and paid tribute to the Saudi defence officials for timely action to thwart the attacks. The foreign office added Pakistan expressed its solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Saudi Arabian air defences intercepted two ballistic missiles above Riyadh and Jizan city, said military spokesperson Turki al-Malki in a statement quoted by Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The spokesperson blamed the attacks on Yemen’s Houthi rebels and said the ballistic missiles were destroyed by missile defence systems at 23:23 (20:23 GMT) on Saturday which resulted in ‘debris scattering on some residential areas in both cities.

Two civilians sustained injuries due to the debris of the intercepted missiles as it exploded in mid-air over residential districts, said SPA.

