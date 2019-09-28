PM has made a strong case for Muslim Ummah, Pakistan, says FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal termed the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as historical which ‘will be remembered and referred to in the times to come.’

Dr Faisal, in his Twitter message, said, “Many Muslim diplomats were in tears when PM referred to the Prophet [Peace Be Upon Him].” He added that the premier ‘has made a strong case for Muslim Ummah and for Pakistan.”

The spokesperson said that “The speech will be remembered and referred to in the times to come.”

PM Khan’s speech in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session is widely praised by the nationals and political leadership where he urged the world to tackle climate change, money laundering, and Islamophobia besides highlighting Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

The premier started his speech by highlighting the climate change issue and urged the world leaders to rise up to the challenge and take steps like controlling deforestation, plastic, and air pollution to save the planet.

PM Imran Khan was of the view that the world’s top economies should come forward to help the developing countries tackle the ever-rising threat of climate change.

The prime minister then urged the world leaders to tackle the rapid rise of Islamophobia, by terming it the major cause of radicalisation of innocent Muslims.

The PM maintained that it was the responsibility of Muslim leaders post 9/11 to teach the world about Islam and remove the west’s misconceptions about Islam but they failed to do so.

Imran Khan was of the view that it is the injustices and discrimination like Muslim girls face when they wear hijab in the west, which leads to alienation and radicalisation.

The PM told the world body that his government tried to approach India for talks before this move but the Indian side’s refusal was the factor talks couldn’t move forward.

He maintained that it is the United Nations which, through its resolutions, promised the right of self-determination to people of Kashmir and now should take some action lest the two nuclear-armed neighbours go to war.

He ended his speech by warning the world leaders that if their silence results to a bloodshed in Occupied Kashmir, it will have consequences for the whole world.

