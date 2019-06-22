ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign office today (Saturday) rubbished Indian claims made over the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) transcript published a day prior, ARY News reported.

Official spokesperson of the Foreign Office Dr. Faisal in a briefing categorically denied claims staked by the Indians over FATF meeting’s transcript.

“Indian statement on the issue signifies a distinct mentality and is deemed unnecessary,” said Dr. Faisal.

The spokesman said that Indian’s tried to politicise the matter and their statement was testament to that agenda.

The foreign office revealed that Pakistan has made notice of its reservations to the global anti-graft body.

The spokesman expressed hope that the officials of the FATF are aware of the situation and will strike down the Indian attempt.

