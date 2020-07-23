Pakistan gave third consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav under ICJ judgment: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said on Thursday that Pakistan has fulfilled its international obligations in light of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) judgment by offering third consular access to detained Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav, ARY News reported.

Aisha Farooqui, while addressing a weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, said that Islamabad wants India to cooperate with the Pakistani courts to give effect to the ICJ judgement rather than using dilatory tactics.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The FO spokesperson recalled that ICJ had asked Pakistan in its judgment to review and reconsider the conviction and sentence of the Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav.

She added that Pakistan remains committed to implementing the ICJ judgment, whereas, necessary steps have been taken for the provision of unhindered and uninterrupted consular access to India. Farooqui said that India, however, using various pretexts to hinder the review and reconsideration process.

Moreover, Islamabad has demanded that permission should be granted to independent human rights observers and international media to get a first-hand view of the situation in the India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and along the Line of Control (LoC).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The spokesperson said that Pakistan has consistently called upon India to allow United Nations Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) access into IOJK in order to fully discharge its mandate given by the UN Security Council.

For its part, she said, Pakistan has always provided unfettered access not only to the UN military observers gorup but to international media and independent observers.

Farooqui said that the representatives from diverse international media outlets had paid a visit to the Chirikot Sector yesterday and witnessed for themselves the destruction and injuries caused to civilian population along the LoC.

She said they also witnessed the multi-layered surveillance and defence system along the LoC erected by India which completely negates the hollow allegations by senior most military and civilian officials of India and the constant propaganda by the Indian media against Pakistan on cross border infiltration and the so called launch pads.

Comments

comments