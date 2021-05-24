FO rejects speculations about presence of US military base in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday stated that there was no US military or air base in Pakistan and nor was any such proposal envisaged, ARY News reported.

Responding to media queries here in Islamabad today, the foreign office spokesman said that any speculation on this account was baseless and irresponsible and should be avoided.

He said that Pakistan and the US have a framework of cooperation in terms of airlines of communication (ALOC) and ground lines of communication (GLOC) in place since 2001. “No new agreement has been made in this regard,” the spokesperson added.

