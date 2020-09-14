FO summons Indian envoy over deaths of 11 Pakistanis in ‘Jodhpur incident’  

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Monday summoned Indian Charge d’affaires to convey Pakistan’s serious concerns over the deaths of 11 Pakistani Hindus in ‘Jodhpur Incident, ARY News reported.

In a statement, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the Indian envoy was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today to register Pakistan’s serious concerns over the “Jodhpur Incident” in which 11 Pakistani Hindus, including children, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Village Lodta Haridasot, district Jodhpur, in the Indian state of Rajasthan on 9th of August, 2020.

He said that it was highlighted that despite repeated requests by the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi for details regarding the tragic incident, the Indian government continued to evade the issue, has disclosed only scant information about the case, and has failed to share any substantive details regarding the cause and circumstances of the deaths.

The spokesperson said that the daughter of the deceased head of the family, Shrimati Mukhi, has made highly concerning statements, implicating the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in the murder of her father, mother and other family members, allegedly after the agency failed to convince them to spy on Pakistan and issue anti-Pakistan statements.

The envoy was asked to ensure the safety and security of other Pakistani nationals in India and it was of utmost importance for the government of India to be fully transparent about this unfortunate incident.

“It was emphasized that since the victims of ‘Jodhpur Incident were Pakistan nationals, it was incumbent upon the government of Pakistan to be fully aware of the circumstances under which its nationals died in India.”

The Indian side was urged to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the matter, provide access to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to the surviving member of the bereaved family, share copies of the FIR and the initial investigation report and facilitate the presence of the High Commission for Pakistan’s representatives during the post-mortem of the deceased persons without further delay.

