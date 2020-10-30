Izmir earthquake: Foreign Office expresses solidarity with Turkish brethren

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Office expressed solidarity with the Turkish people in the wake of a powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake on Friday that shook Izmir city and the periphery along the Turkish coast, ARY News reported.

The foreign ministry spokesperson shared official condolences on the ministry Twitter handle saying Pakistan is “Extremely anguished by news of earthquake in Izmir”.

He added like always the people of Pakistan stand in resolute solidarity with “their Turkish brethren”.

Extremely anguished by news of earthquake in Izmir, #Turkey, and people reportedly trapped in demolished buildings. Like always, people of #Pakistan are in strong solidarity with their Turkish brethren. Our best wishes and prayers!@MFATurkey — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) October 30, 2020

The spokesperson in his tweet bade best wishes and prayers to Turkish people specifically tagging in his post his counterpart for Turkey.

Earlier today a powerful earthquake hit Greece and Turkey, causing buildings to collapse and a sea surge that flooded streets in the Turkish resort city of Izmir.

Greek public television said the quake also caused a mini-tsunami on the eastern Aegean Sea island of Samos, damaging buildings.

The US Geological Survey said the quake was registered 14 kilometers (8.6 miles) off the Greek town of Karlovasi on Samos.

The Turkish government’s disaster agency reported a lower magnitude of 6.6 for the quake while Greece’s seismological agency said it measured 6.7.

Images from Izmir showed collapsed buildings and dazed people trying to make their way through rubble piled high on the streets.

