LAHORE: The flight schedule of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) at Allama Iqbal International Airport remained affected due to heavy fog in adjoining areas of the airport, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a PIA spokesman, the flight schedule was affected due to heavy fog and the domestic flights schedule was affected due to low visibility. The flight scheduled to land at the Lahore airport from Damam was diverted to the Islamabad airport due to dog.

Lahore to Islamabad bound flight PK-8385 and Karachi bound flights PK-316 and PK-313 from Lahore were cancelled due to dense fog.

The spokesman asked the passengers to register their numbers with the authorities in ticket booking section so that they could be informed regarding any delays.

Read more: Fog engulfs Punjab plains, restricts visibility range

On November 21, air pollution in the shape of smog engulfed Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport forcing diversion of three flights to Islamabad.

According to airport sources, flight number QR 628 from Doha to Lahore was diverted to Islamabad airport due to poor visibility caused by intense smog.

The flights from Damam and Urumqi were also diverted towards Islamabad from Lahore for the same reason.

Moreover, flight number PK 650 from Islamabad to Lahore was stopped from taking off, while flight number SV 735 from Jeddah to Lahore also facing delay due to visibility problem caused by smog.

Comments

comments