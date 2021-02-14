Fog causes Abrar ul Haq’s car crash in Gujranwala, nephew injured

GUJRANWALA: PTI leader and singer Abrar ul Haq’s nephew got injured Sunday morning after the family’s car met a traffic mishap owing to dense fog causing poor visibility, ARY News reported.

Abrar ul Haq, his nephew and other family members were in the vehicle when it crashed into concrete blocks placed on road near Gujranwala’s Gakhar Mandi. The singer and other family members reported safe with no fatalities in the mishap, according to the rescue officials.

The nephew of the singer was shifted to hospital for medical attendance where he has been declared to be out of danger.

Fog prevailed in plain areas of Punjab this morning. Motorway section M-3 and M-4 were closed for vehicular traffic due to poor caused by the fog.

In another fog-related incident, two buses collided head on near Wahindo leaving 18 passengers injured.

Moreover, a Coaster overturned in Narowal leaving eight people including women and children injured.

It is to be mentioned here that the winter brings with it foggy mornings and poor visibility on roads in Punjab, Sindh and other parts of the country resulting in traffic accidents and disruption in flight and train schedules.

Comments

comments