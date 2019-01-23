Fog continues to rule at Punjab motorways, restricts visibility

LAHORE: Intense foggy conditions engulfed the plains of Punjab on Wednesday restricting visibility limit in province, ARY News reported.

The motorway sections at Patoki, Habib Abad, Akhtar Abad, Renala and Okara have been blanketed by fog restricting the visibility range, a spokesman of the Motorway Police said in statement.

The visibility range at Sahiwal, Mian Channu, Cheechawatani, Khanewal motorway has been lowered due to misty conditions, motorway police spokesman Syed Imran Ahmed said. Multan-Khanewal motorway has been closed for traffic due to intense fog, police said.

Moreover, Basti Malook, Lodhran, Musafirkhana, Bahawalpur, Ahmedpur East, Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiq Abad in southern Punjab engulfed by intense fog, the spokesman further said.

The visibility range at roads restricted to 20 meters, spokesman said advising drivers to use fog lights while travelling on roads and avoid unnecessary travel during foggy conditions.

The commuters have been advised to contact at helpline 130 for any query about fog on motorways and highways, the Motorway Police spokesman said.

As winter descends, the plains of Punjab encircled by a thick layer of fog affecting the daily life and vehicular traffic. The fog blocks motorways, and flights delay or cancel due to poor visibility.

According to experts the thick hazy layer understood to be winter’s fog is a noxious smog carrying serious health hazards.

The word ‘smog’ is basically derived from the merging of two words; smoke and fog which means that smog is a mixture of smoke and fog, created by increasing vehicular and industrial emissions.

Classic smog results from large amounts of coal burning in an area and is caused by a mixture of smoke and sulfur dioxide.

