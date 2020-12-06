Fog disrupts flight schedule at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Several domestic and international flights were cancelled and delayed on Sunday due to foggy weather at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The flight schedule was disrupted following the immense foggy situation in Lahore which led to cancellation and delay of several domestic and international flights.

As per details, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight numbers 342 and 410 which were scheduled to depart for Najaf and Dubai have been cancelled while the flight number 307 departing to Karachi was also cancelled.

A private airline’s flight coming from Najaf was cancelled as well followed by the cancellation of foreign airlines’ flight from Dubai to Lahore.

Meanwhile, six other flights of the PIA and International Airlines are facing delays due to foggy weather in the provincial capital of Punjab.

A large number of passengers at the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore are waiting for the revival of their respective flights.

