Fog engulfs motorways across country, disrupts road travel

LAHORE: Dense fog engulfed motorways and the National Highway in various pars of Punjab and upper Sindh, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The road traffic disrupted owing to poor visibility caused by dense fog in different parts of Punjab including Lahore.

Motorway section M-2 from Islamabad to Lahore was closed for traffic due to poor visibility caused by dense fog, a spokesperson of the Motorway Police said.

Motorway from Multan to Khaniwal and section M-5 from Rohri to Multan were also closed due to fog, according to the motorway police.

Motorway section M-4 from Pindi Bhattian to Multan Cantt was also closed due to hazy conditions and visibility problem this morning.

According to the spokesperson, the traffic was halted at M-3 section from Lahore to Darkhana and the road was closed owing to dense fog.

Dense fog also reported at Daharki, Pannu Aqil, Karamabad and Khairpur on Sukkur section of the motorway and dense fog blanketed the road at Gambat, the Motorway South Zone police stated.

Fog also covered the National Highway at Lahore, Pattoki, Okara, Sahiwal, Harappa, Cheechawatani, Mian Channu, Khaniwal and Multan, according to the road police.

The national highway also engulfed by fog at Basti Malook, Bahawalpur and Lodhran as visibility limit was ranged upto 20, the police spokesperson said.

The fog has blanketed most of the roads across the country owing to extreme cold weather conditions and the air pollution.

Comments

comments