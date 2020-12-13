Fog engulfs plains of Punjab, Sindh, KP, causes poor visibility

ISLAMABAD: Fog has engulfed the plains of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces as the mercury dropped to chilly weather in most parts of the country, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Swat Expressway has been closed from Chakdarra to Swat Toll Plaza and Motorway M-I was closed from Rashkai to Swabi due to poor visibility.

The fog has engulfed Punjab’s plains from Lahore to Ahmedpur East including Pindi Bhattian, Sangla Hill, Faislabad, Pensara, Pattoki, Okara, Lodharan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

Several sections of the motorway’s M-II, M-III and M-V sections have been closed due to poor visibility caused by prevailance of thick fog. Motorway M-II has been closed from Kot Momin to Lahore for vehicular traffic, M-III section closed from Faizpur to Darkhana Interchange and M-IV from Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad.

The motorway police has also warned drivers to observe caution in view of poor visibility.

In Sindh foggy morning prevails in Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions, while motorway M-V has been closed from Sukkur to Rahim Yar Khan.

Minimum temperature has also dropped in the port city of Karachi between 12–14 ºCelsius on Sunday, which will likely to further drop between 10–12 ºCelsius on Monday, according to a weather report of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

