Fog related traffic mishaps leave 14 people dead in Punjab

LAHORE: At least 14 people were killed and several others injured in fog related incidents in various areas of Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A passenger bus upturned near Latifabad in Bahawalnagar this morning leaving seven people dead and 22 others injured. Poor visibility due to fog said to be cause of the traffic mishap.

A dumper ran over a motorcycle near Ladhewala Warraich in Gujranwala, which was resulted in death of three persons on the motorbike.

Moreover, in head on collision between a truck and a van at Arifwala bypass two people were killed and another two injured.

The injured persons were shifted to nearby hospital for medical attendance.

In a traffic accident at Indus Highway this morning near Rojhan two people were killed, while one injured, rescue sources said.

Dense fog limits visibility range in plains of Punjab in winter nights and mornings, which made commuting difficult and hazardous to a large extent.

The motorway police advises drivers to travel with fog lights on to avoid a mishap, while mostly some sections of roads announced to be closed for traffic due to poor visibility.

