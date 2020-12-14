Fog causes traffic suspension at motorways in Punjab and Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Fog has engulfed the plains of Punjab and Sindh causing poor visibility and closure of several sections of the motorway for vehicular traffic, ARY News reported on Monday.

The fog has engulfed plains in Punjab and Sindh causing visibility problem due to which M-V motorway from Multan to Sukkur has been closed for traffic, a spokesperson of the motorway police said.

Several other sections of the motorway were closed due to poor visibility, as motorway M-IV was closed from Faisalabad to Shamkot, motorway M-III from Faizpur to Abdul Hakeem, while traffic at Multan to Khaniwal motorway section was suspended due to thick fog causing poor visibility in the area.

According to reports at most of the highways the visibility was as low as 100 meters. Thick fog engulfed Multan, Sahiwal, Harappa, Cheechawatani, Mian Channu and Khaniwal. Meanwhile the fog also causing visibility problem at Tabba Sultanpur, Zahir Pir, Lodharan, Bahawalpur, Khanpur, Shahkot, Ahmadpur East, Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiqabad.

The fog has engulfed M-V motorway from Multan to Sukkur, which has been closed for travel due to poor visibility.

The motorway police spokesman has advised the people to avoid unnecessary travel and use fog lights in vehicles during travel.

According to reports several flights were delayed or cancelled at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport due to poor visibility caused by the fog problem.

