Foggy conditions hamper visibility level in several areas of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The plain areas of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa facing a major visibility problem due to dense fog causing problem for traffic, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Mainly Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today while very cold in upper areas.

The Northern Areas of the country have been in the grip of very cold weather.

However,dense fog prevails in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Frost is also observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Punjab during the period.

Motorway’s Peshawar to Rashkai section M-I has been closed for the traffic due to visibility problem caused by dense fog.

Dense fog prevails in plain areas of Punjab including Lahore, Gujranawala, Sargodha, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Jhang, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

The visibility range goes down in Lahore, Cheechawatani, Patoki, Mian Channu, Okara, Sahiwal and Harappa due to dense fog. The Khanewal-Multan section of the Motorway has been closed due to intense misty conditions.

The visibility level also goes down on the National Highway along Basti Malook, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiqabad.

The mercury goes down to minus four in Quetta. The cold weather also affecting Karachi, which is receiving cold winds from Quetta.

In upper Sindh dense fog prevailing in districts of Sukkur, Larkana, Rohri, Padidan and Jacobabad. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

Skardu with its -11 Celsius temperature remained the coldest place in the country. Gupis -10, Kalam, Kalat -07, Astore -06°C, Bagrote, Parachinar -05°C, Hunza, Dir, Gilgit, Malamjabba, Quetta -04°C and Chitral-03°C were other coldest areas on the day.

