World body lauds Pakistan’s efforts to tackle locusts

ISLAMABAD: Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations has applauded the efforts of Pakistan in tackling locusts attacks and asked the other affected countries to follow the footsteps, ARY NEWS reported.

The applaud came during a meeting of the FAO in Islamabad to tackle swarms of locusts affecting South-West Asian countries. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the affected countries including Iran, India, Afghanistan and others via video link.

During the meeting, Federal Minister for National Food Security Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar suggested to form a technical committee to overcome the locust attacks. He also offered assistance to Iran and said that it is important to timely share data of its movement to deal with it effectively.

He said that around 21 districts of the country remained affected from the locusts. “We have currently 30 e-locusts devices and the FAO has promised to provide 100 more devices in coming days,” he said.

Briefing the meeting, the secretary national food security said that they have sprayed pesticides to deal with it using three planes and four helicopters.

The FAO officials lauded the timely efforts of Pakistan in tackling the locusts attacks and asked the other countries to follow the footsteps of the country in dealing with the matter.

