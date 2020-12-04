Authorities raid truck ‘full of expired chocolates’ meant for Karachi people

KARACHI: Sindh Food Authority thwarted on Friday a bid to supply truckload of expired confectionary to low-income settlements of Mawach Goth neighbourhood, ARY News reported.

According to food authority personnel, the expired chocolate consignment was scrapped by a SITE Area confectionary factory which, instead of wasting the perished items, went out to sell it in less-privileged areas of Karachi and periphery.

The officials who later raided the factory said its owners have been involved in this practice earlier as well while the status of the factory in terms its premises and employ hygiene was too poor.

The truckload, food authority officials said, was intended for the shanties of Mawach Goth locality, known for Karachi’s poorest slums, where they would be sold at dhabas and bakeries for local consumption.

Raw material to prepare chocolates and chewing gums were also found to have crossed their shelf life, officials claimed as they slapped a fine of Rs300,000 on the company and gutted detained material.

The officials conducted a raid earlier today near the Hub River Road with the assistance of Mochko Police.

