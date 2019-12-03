A United States (US) fast food chain ticket identifying one of its customer with an insulting name has gone viral and the social media is going frenzy about it.

The customer has also called out the staff after he found the offensive name to identify him.

The user on micro-blogging website, narrated the incident saying that he was with his friend at the food outlet, identified as CHIC FIL A, when a paper carrying his order was handed over to him.

The paper labelled him as ‘ugly sweater.’

He posted a picture of the note with his order of 30 chicken nuggets and a large fries, alongside a snap of himself wearing the offending colourful patterned knitwear as he swears at the camera.

He captioned the images: “It was NOT MY PLEASURE TO EAT CHIC FIL A TODAY.”

The tweet went viral with just around 150,000 likes and the man has decided to take reparations in free chicken sandwiches.

Read More: US fast food chain opens first outlet in Karachi

He posted that he didn’t ask the staff to write that on the note, which he clarified was a takeout ticket used to identify the customers which ‘was given to me by accident’.

The opinion on the social media, was, however divided with one stating ‘they weren’t wrong though’, while another argued ‘but this sweater is actually so cute and I need it.”

Comments

comments