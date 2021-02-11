Food street: Citizen petitions SHC against closure of Burns Road for traffic

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday took up a petition against the government’s decision to close Karachi’s iconic Burns Road food street for traffic after 7pm.

A citizen living in the vicinity of Burns Road moved the petition. After a preliminary hearing, a two-judge bench headed by Justice Irfan Saadat Khan directed him to satisfy the court as to maintainability of the petition at next hearing.

During the hearing, the SHC judge remarked the people of Karachi are already reeling under stress. “What did happen if Karachiites dine out with their children?” he questioned.

“Go and see Lahore. There are food streets everywhere,” Justice Saadat said.

The petitioner’s counsel stated that people can’t even ride their motorcycles back home after 6pm when the road is closed for traffic.

“There are hardly eight to 10 eateries. Why are 50,000 residents of the area being punished?” asked the lawyer.

At this, the court directed the residents to submit affidavits if they face hardships due to the closure of the road in the evening. “The petition appears to be non-maintainable,” the court observed, directing the petitioner to forward his arguments to satisfy the court as to the maintainability of the petition.

