Horrible footage captured the moment when an avalanche struck a Russian ski resort and left up to a dozen people trapped under the snow.

Video captured the moment the ‘man-made avalanche’ struck the resort of Dombay, in the North Caucasus region, as an adult on skis was trying to carry a child to safety.

More than 170 rescuers are desperately searching for the tourists who were buried by the snow, 5,350ft up a mountain.

Two ski rental trailers also found themselves under the blanket of snow after the avalanche hit the popular resort on Mount Mussa-Achitara.

A cafe and a ski lift on a beginners’ slope were also struck by the snowfall.

At least six people have been rescued from under the snow, a member of the rescue team told Sputnik.

Earlier, dramatic footage showed the moment the avalanche crashed down on fleeing tourists.

During the clip, an adult is seen running while clutching a child on skis in an effort to protect them from the huge snowslide.

Elsewhere a female in a cafe that was hit by the avalanche is heard praying.

In another scene, a woman is pulled out from under the blanket of snow by a team of rescuers.

A total of six were pulled out from under the snow, and latest reports said three were confirmed as still missing. An account said one was dead.

Emergency teams and skiers heard a phone ringing under the snow before trying to dig down and find the lost people.

Searchers were told to freeze as they tried to locate where the ring was coming from.

According to early reports, there were between four and 12 people there at the time of the avalanche.

