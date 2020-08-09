Foreign ambassadors take part in PM’s tree plantation drive

ISLAMABAD: Foreign ambassadors in Pakistan have participated in the ongoing tree plantation drive launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The ambassadors of China, Kuwait, Yemen and Azerbaijan took part in the drive by planting saplings. An envoy expressed hopes that Clean and Green Pakistan will meet success in coming days.

The Chinese ambassador to Pakistan planted a sapling in Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad.

The foreign envoys also paid tribute to the Tiger Force volunteers for playing an important role to fight coronavirus pandemic.

They added that the services of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff will also be remembered for fighting the pandemic on frontline.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman said earlier in the day that the premier Imran Khan will launch the biggest ever tree plantation drive in the country’s history today for the safety of future generations.

In a tweet, he called on the heads as well as members of opposition parties to cast aside all their political differences for the sake of the country and partake in the tree plantation campaign alongside the government.

In a tweet the other day, Prime Minister Khan had said he wanted “everyone to join me tomorrow, 9 Aug, in planting trees all over Pak.” He added he had asked his party’s members of parliament, ministers, chief ministers and Tiger Force to participate in the biggest tree planting campaign in our history.

The premier said that the target is to plant 35 lakh trees in a day though they will try to exceed it.

