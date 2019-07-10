Foreign investors’ confidence increases in Pakistan

LAHORE: With improved law and order situation in the country, the confidence of foreign investors has significantly increased in Pakistan, revealed the survey results conducted by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) on Tuesday

The survey said the security situation in Balochistan improved by 40 percent, 70pc in Karachi and Lahore.

From the last year, the security situation in the country has remained satisfying which boosted the confidence of foreign investors. There has been an increase of over 65pc increase in the visits of OICCI members’ senior management to Pakistan, according to the survey.

“The increase in visits is a vote of confidence in the improved security environment. This improved security environment has allowed many foreign business visitors and trade delegations being granted travel permissions for their visits to Pakistan from their respective embassies and travel security agencies,” reads the survey report.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the provision of all facilities to the investors is among the top priorities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

As per government officials, concrete steps are being taken for ease of doing business in the country and the results of these policies will soon be visible.

Comments

comments