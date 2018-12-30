FM Qureshi arrives in Qatar on day-long official visit

DOHA: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Qatar on Sunday on a day-long official visit to hold meetings with top leadership of the country.

Upon arrival at the airport, he was received by high officials of Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Embassy in Doha.

During the visit, he will hold meetings with top leadership of Qatar including the country’s prime minister and vice prime minister. They will likely exchange views on Afghan reconciliation process, bilateral relations and other important regional and global issues.

FM Qureshi returned home on Dec 26 on completion of his four-nation visit which took him to Kabul, Tehran, Beijing and Moscow where he met his counterparts and other high-ranking officials.

On the last leg of his visit, Mr Qureshi called on his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. The two sides discussed bilateral ties, regional situation and Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

Comments

comments