Foreign Office says efforts on to host OIC meet on Kashmir in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday reiterated its call for immediate lifting of a security and communications lockdown, restoration of internet services, and release of political prisoners in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at a weekly briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said the international community must heed and express concern over Indian brutalities in the occupied region and raise voice for the Kashmiris facing a complete communications blackout since India’s illegal actions of August 5.

She reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to continue highlighting the case of the Kashmiris at every international forum until they get their right to self-determination.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has been facing challenges along the Line of Control in the shape of India’s frequent unprovoked ceasefire violations and heavy deployment of weaponry. She said Pakistan has shared its concerns about it with the United Nations and international partners.

Ms. Farooqui said the foreign minister recently wrote the seventh letter to the UNSC president apprising him of the situation prevailing alone of the Line of Control.

To a question regarding holding a special session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Kashmir in Islamabad, she said efforts are being made in this regard. She added Pakistan desires the next regular session of the OIC in Islamabad.

Answering a question about the ongoing visit of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Pakistan, the spokesperson said Pakistan and the UAE enjoy deep and wide relationship. She said the entire gamut of bilateral ties will be discussed during the visit for further enhancing bilateral cooperation.

To a question about the Afghan peace process, Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan played a positive role in the Afghan peace talks and desires an early settlement in the Afghan issue. She said Pakistan will continue facilitating the peace process in Afghanistan.

Highlighting successes of Pakistan’s foreign policy during the last year, the spokesperson said Pakistan made several significant strides by improving relations with various countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, Qatar. She said several foreign dignitaries including the Saudi Crown prince, the Malaysian Prime Minister and the British royal couple visited Pakistan for further strengthening bilateral ties.

