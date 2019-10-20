Foreign Office rejects BJP’s anti-Pakistan tirade

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Sunday dismissed anti-Pakistan tirade of India’s Hindu right-wing party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during election rallies in Indian states of Haryana and Maharashtra.

“The anti-Pakistan tirade of the BJP leadership has continued as the electoral process in the Indian States of Haryana and Maharashtra advanced,” Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal said in a statement.

“In successive election rallies in recent days, Pakistan has been invoked repeatedly,” he added.

He said such statements have been made with baseless allegations of Pakistan’s support to terrorism and drug smuggling, threats to stemming the flow of river water to Pakistan, and claims of credit for Pakistan’s historic decision of opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

“We categorically reject these allegations and threats as well as distortion of history and facts,” the statement read.

“It is a question worth pondering by all concerned whether the current BJP rulers in India have anything else to sell to the electorate other than their animus towards Pakistan,” it added.

“As we have repeatedly emphasized, the instrumental use of Pakistan for domestic political gains and electoral dividends must come to an end in India.”

