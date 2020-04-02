Foreign reserves decline as SBP pays debt payments

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign reserves currently stands at United States Dollar (USD) 17,387.5 million by March 27, shows the latest figures provided by State Bank of Pakistan.

Giving a division of the reserves held by the state bank and commercial banks in its release, the SBP said that currently they held foreign reserves of US$ 11,185.6 million as compared to US$ 6,201.9 million present in commercial banks.

It said that during the week ended on March 27, SBP reserves decreased by US$804 million to US$ 11,185.6 million.

“This decline is attributed primarily to government external debt payments that amounted to US$441 million, and other official payments,” the statement read.

It is pertinent to mention here that the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $690 million to $11.9bn during the week ended on March 20.

According to the central bank’s report, commercial banks’ holdings increased by $56 million and were calculated at 6.11 billion.

Whereas the country’s net foreign reserves were calculated to be $18.10 billion.

