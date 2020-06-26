Foreign student lodges complaint against harassment at KU

KARACHI: A foreign female student on Friday lodged a complaint with the police against harassment by an unidentified youth inside the University of Karachi, ARY News reported.

The case had been filed in Mobina Town Police Station over the complaint of the foreign student for being harassed by a man at the girls’ hostel inside the university.

The student maintained that she shouted at him and called her friend for help. She further said that the boy managed to escape from the scene when her friend arrived there.

Police said that the girl was not the student of the university, adding that she reached there to meet her friend.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of KU said that they will investigate into her allegations, adding that it was not possible for any male to enter in the girls’ hostels. He maintained that only foreign female students were allowed to stay in the hostel amid coronavirus lockdown.

Read More: Case filed against two hoodlums over harassing, threatening female students

Earlier on June 22, a female matric student, Maha Amir, had registered a case against two hoodlums for being harassed by two men who were also giving her and sister death threats in Karachi.

A case had been filed in PIB police station over the complaint of a female matric student for being harassed by two men at Micasa Apartment situated in Karachi’s Essa Nagri area.

The case had been registered under sections of harassment and death threats against two accused persons including Younus Boneri and Anwarzada.

Comments

comments