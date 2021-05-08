Foreign tourists exempted from Covid-related restrictions in KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday exempted foreign tourists from the novel coronavirus-related restrictions across the province, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department, foreign tourists and their groups have been exempted from COVID-19 related restrictions and other standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday had said that the federal government was planning to introduce new tourist points in Gilgit Baltistan to promote Tourism.

He had said this while talking to Chief Minister Gilgit Muhammad Khalid Khursheed who called on him in Islamabad.

Khalid Khursheed had thanked Asad Umar for cooperating with GB Government and announcing a historic comprehensive development package.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a five-year Rs370 billion uplift package for the scenic region of Gilgit Baltistan.

Addressing a ceremony, prime minister Imran Khan had said: “I have done some mistakes in awarding the party’s tickets to many people but one thing I did right was to make Khalid Khursheed Khan the chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan.”

