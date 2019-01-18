ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday urged the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Maria Fernanda Espionesa to play her role in resolving the long-standing Kashmir dispute, reported ARY News.

Speaking at a joint press conference along with the UNGA president at the Foreign Office in Islamabad, the foreign minister said he discussed various issues, including human rights abuses in Indian held Kashmir with her.

“Pakistan is a peaceful country and wants to live peacefully with neighbours. It wants better ties with neighbouring countries,” he added. “India had been breaching the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) with consistency.”

President Espionesa said Pakistan had an important role in the Afghan peace process and emphasized that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was important for the region.

The UNGA president appreciated Pakistan hosting over 2 million Afghan refugees. She said her meeting with the Pakistani foreign minister remained productive.

She also lauded Pakistan’s measures to mitigate the impact of climatic change and ensure protection of women’s rights.

The UNGA president arrived in Islamabad on Friday for a five-day visit. During her stay in Islamabad, she will also meet President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and representatives of the UN and civil society.

It will be the first visit of the General Assembly’s president to the Asia-Pacific region since she took office last year in September.

