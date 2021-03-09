Foreigner among two injured in drive by shooting in Lyari

KARACHI: Shooting at a vehicle in Lyari on Tuesday left two persons injured including a foreign national, quoting rescue sources ARY News reported.

The window glasses of the vehicle shattered in the drive by firing near Kamela Stop in Lyari, according to rescue sources.

“Foreign national injured in the attack has been affiliated with the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB),” SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz told ARY News in a chat after initial investigation of the incident.

“Foreign citizen who was injured in the shooting, was on a visit of the area when two unidentified motorbike riders opened fire at their vehicle,” the police official said.

“The foreigner was injured in the shooting incident, which also shattered glasses of the vehicle,” the SSP said.

“A passerby was also injured in the firing incident. The police has found spent bullets of 9mm gun from the crime scene,” SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz said.

It has been a rare incident of violence in Lyari after an end of gang war among various criminal gangs in the neighborhood that had forced several residents to leave the area and made it the hotbed of criminal activity.

