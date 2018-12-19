Forensic report confirms children died after having spoiled food

KARACHI: Forensic report has confirmed that the deaths of two children in Karachi last month, which occurred after the two had consumed food from an eatery situated in Karachi’s area of defence, had resulted from food poisoning.

Addressing a presser in Karachi here today, DIG South Javed Aalam Odho said, kidneys of Muhammad and Ahmed failed after having poisonous food from DHA’s restaurant, as dangerous bacteria including listeria, coliform, escherichia coli and salmonella were also found in the report.

Meanwhile, the police arrested two employees of Karachi’s eatery, where last month two children died after consuming the poisoned food of the restaurant.

According to police, both the employees have been booked in a case of “reason to murder” and “destroying evidence”.

Earlier today, the Sindh government had decided to recruit Assistant Food Security Officers in the regulatory body.

According to details, the Sindh government has released an ad for the phase wise recruitment of assistant food security officers in Sindh Food Authority (SFA).

Director Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Abrar Shaikh has said as many as 40 officers, will be recruited in Karachi in first phase, while hiring will be done in Nawabshah in second phase.

“Tests for the recruitment will be taken on December 26 at SFA’s office in the province,” continued Abrar Shaikh.

MR Shaikh said feasibility report has been prepared for mobile laboratories, for which license forms are also being issued.

“Licenses will be awarded to those who will meet the criteria,” said Director Sindh Food Authority Abrar Shaikh.

