Former AJK PM thanks China, Turkey and Iran for open support on Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhry Abdul Majeed on Saturday said India has turned occupied Kashmir into a jail.

Addressing a press conference in National Press Club Islamabad alongside with other Kashmiri leaders, the former AJK PM said India is violating human rights in the held valley and urged the world to take notice of the matter.

“Kashmiri leaders are being jailed to halt the freedom movement”, he said.

Majeed paying gratitude to China, Turkey, and Iran for openly support to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, said the day is not far away when Kashmir will be freed from Indian occupation.

On August 5, the Indian government had announced the scrapping of the special status of occupied Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

Read more: No oppression, brutality can suppress Kashmiris’ struggle: Arif Alvi

Curfew and other restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir has entered 20th consecutive day on Saturday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the entire occupied territory particularly the Kashmir has been turned into a military garrison as Indian troops and police personnel are deployed in every nook and corner.

