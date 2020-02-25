Former city Nazim Naimatullah Khan passes away in Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) senior leader and former Karachi Nazim Naimatullah Khan has passed away in Karachi here on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, ARY News reported.

JI chief Sirajul Haq, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, others have expressed grief over the sad demise of former city Nazim Naimatullah Khan.

He was 89 years old.

According to JI spokesperson, his funeral prayers will be offered tomorrow (Wednesday) in Karachi.

Naimatullah Khan’s daughter and son are currently out of the country. His funeral prayers will be offered after they reach Pakistan, confirmed JI spokesperson.

Naimatullah Khan was born in 1930. He graduated from Punjab University with a Masters in Journalism and a Law Degree from Karachi University.

Naimatullah Khan was elected City Nazim (Mayor) in 2001. He was the first Nazim of Karachi after the devolution plan under former President Pervez Musharraf regime in Pakistan.

Naimatullah succeeded in getting an amount of Rs2900 million for the reconstruction of Karachi. City council approved various projects such as 18 flyovers over major roads, six underpasses, two signal-free roads and a huge water supply scheme for the people of Karachi.

Naimthullah Khan resigned from his office in June 2005.

