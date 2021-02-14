Former classmates find out they’re long-lost twin siblings

Facebook helped in uniting two long-lost siblings in Indiana.

Karen Warner, 51, said she found out her biological mother’s name a few years ago when Indiana unsealed adoption records, and the discovery came with a surprise: she had a twin brother.

Warner said she sought help from various adoption websites to try to find her long-lost brother.

“Everybody kept coming up with nothing because we didn’t have a name to go by or anything,” Warner told WTHR-TV.

Warner said the big break came when she obtained local voting records with a list of three men who shared her birth date.

The third name on the list, Mike Jackman, stood out because he was a high school classmate who she had only very recently reconnected with on Facebook.

Warner said Jackman a Facebook message saying they might be twin siblings, and the pair had a DNA test performed that confirmed their connection.

“It’s filled a void in my life I didn’t know was there,” Jackman said. “There was something out there, I didn’t know was there and now it’s here. She’s here.”

The siblings said they now talk almost every day and get together several times a week.

“We’re two peas in a pod,” Warner said.

