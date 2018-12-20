KARACHI: Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar on Thursday confirmed that his former colleagues were threatening him of attempt on his and his children’s life.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi, Waseem Akhtar revealed that his former friends and party colleagues, who were also involved in ‘China Cutting’ were giving him life threats on mobile phone over initiating the anti-encroachment operation in Karachi.

He resolved to continue the anti-encroachment operation without any discrimination despite life threats.

It is pertinent to mention here that Waseem Akhtar, on December 12, had said that if political parties were well wishers of the city then there would have been no encroachments in the metropolitan.

“I have put my political career at stake,” the Mayor claimed, adding that everyone is after looting the city of lights.

Cautioning all owners behind encroachments to make their arrangements, he had said, the Supreme Court has given clear directives and no one will be allowed to unlawfully grab the land again.

The orders of the Supreme Court is in the light of Article 189, and its execution is mandatory for all institutions, the Mayor Karachi added. Waseem Akhtar had clarified that the tenants of only Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will be given alternative places but those who constructed encroachments will get nothing.

Comments

comments