Former cop-turned mugger shot dead during failed robbery bid in Karachi   

KARACHI: A former policeman Taimoor is being identified as the mugger shot dead at Abul Hasan Isphahani Road in Karachi during a failed robbery bid, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the incident occurred within the remits of Mobina Town police station on Wednesday morning, when two muggers approached a grocery shop and tried to loot it.

The shopkeeper, however, resisted the bid and opened fire on one of the robbers, killing him at the spot. A CCTV footage obtained from the shop also confirmed the story narrated by the shopkeeper.

It shows the culprit holding the shopkeeper and others inside the shop on gunpoint and looting money from the grocery store’s drawer. However, suddenly the shopkeeper opened fire to kill him on the spot.

Police have identified the slain mugger as a former policeman Taimoor, confirming that he was recruited in the force in 2011. He was later terminated from the police force.

The law enforcement authority said that they had found the slain mugger’s criminal record and he was arrested before over his involvement in criminal activities.

It is pertinent to mention here that cases have emerged in Karachi where former cops or gangs portraying as police personnel have been found involved in criminal activities in the city.

In one such high profile case, the police on March 18 claimed to have arrested two suspects from different areas in the country over their alleged involvement in Dua Mangi and Bisma kidnapping cases.

Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon said that a five-member kidnappers’ gang led by an ousted police officer was behind the abduction of Dua Mangi and Bisma.

