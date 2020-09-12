Former hospital official testified in terrorists’ treatment case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday heard a case pertaining to treatment of terror suspects against Dr Asim Hussain and others, ARY News reported.

Former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain, MQM leader Rauf Siddiqui and other accused were present in the court hearing for allegedly providing treatment to terrorism suspects.

A former deputy medical director of the hospital recorded his statement in the court. The witness said he held the post of DMD of the medical facility.

“The workers of Khidmat Khalq Foundation (KKF) and other political parties were provided medical treatment at the hospital, the witness said.

Political leaders in telephone calls were asking for treatment of their political workers, witness further stated. “The political workers were provided medical treatment on discounted fees,” witness said.

“The hospital had also provided free medical treatment to needy patients on the instructions of Dr. Asim Hussain,” the former hospital official said.

The counsels of Dr. Asim sought some time from the court for cross-examination of the witness.

The case was registered on the complaint of Rangers against the PPP leader for allegedly treating suspected terrorists at his hospital on the request of some political leaders.

Other accused in the case included former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar, Pak Sarzameen Party leader Anis Kaimkhani, former MQM minister Rauf Siddiqui, and People’s Party leader Qadir Patel.

