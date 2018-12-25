KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) senior leader Syed Ali Raza Abidi was gunned down outside his residence in Defence area of Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, unidentified assailants opened fire on the vehicle of Ali Raza Abidi near his house in Khayaban-e-Ittehad.

Police officials said that the former MQM leader was alone in his car when he was attacked outside his residence. The officials confirmed that he received bullet injuries in the attack and was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where he scummed to his injuries.

Later, the police and law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the culprits.

Talking to the newsmen about the incident, SSP South said that Mr Abidi was targeted outside his house, when he was entering it. He was rushed to a medical facility, but he succumbed to his bullet wounds, he continued. He said the incident looks like a ‘targeted killing’.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from police authorities.

Hospital sources said that a full-body scan was conducted of the deceased’s body at Jinnah Hospital and added that Abidi sustained five bullets; three in head, one in neck and one in torso.

Born on July 6, 1972 in Karachi, Ali Raza Abidi remained senior leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan. He was elected as Member National Assembly (MNA) from 2013 to 2018 from Karachi’s constituency of NA-251.

Mr Abidi had received 81,603 votes and defeated Raja Azhar Khan, a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Abidi, who had been affiliated with the MQM-P, had resigned from basic membership of the party in September citing “personal reasons”.

Condolences pour in

Prime Minister Imran Khan, the chief ministers of all four provinces, politicians and journalists expressed deep grief and sorrow over the assassination of Ali Raza Abidi

PM Imran Khan offered condolences to the family of Syed Ali Raza Abidi over his assassination and summoned a report on the matter.

وزیر اعلیٰ پنجاب عثمان بزدار کی کراچی میں ایم کیو ایم کے رہنما علی رضا عابدی کے قتل کے واقعے کی شدید مذمت۔

وزیر اعلیٰ کا اس افسوسناک واقعہ پر گہرے دکھ اور افسوس کا اظہار۔

وزیر اعلیٰ کا جاں بحق علی رضا عابدی کے سوگوار خاندان کے ساتھ دلی ہمدردی اور اظہار تعزیت۔@CMOfficePunjab — Government of Punjab (@GOPunjabPK) December 25, 2018

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemned the killing of former MQM leader and expressed sympathy with the family of Syed Ali Raza Abidi.

Sind Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah condemned the murder of former MQM MNA Syed Ali Raza Abid and directed to constitute a special team to investigate Abidi’s murder. He also ordered the IG to ensure peace in the city.

ARY News anchor Waseem Badami condemned the incident and termed it a worst news.

Worst News.

Ali Raza Abdi is no more — Waseem Badami (@WaseemBadami) December 25, 2018

Comments

comments